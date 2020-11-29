At long last, Donny van de Beek was handed a Premier League start when Manchester United travelled to Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Despite purportedly being the Red Devils' statement signing of the summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the midfielder sparingly following his move from Ajax.

The Dutchman will have been hoping to help United get off to a flyer at St Mary's - but it was far from an ideal start.

Jan Bednarek opened the scoring for the Saints from a set piece, before Kyle Walker-Peters came close to making it 2-0 after hitting the post.

James Ward-Prowse then doubled the hosts' lead shortly after the half-hour mark with a superbly taken free-kick. David de Gea managed to get a hand to it, but appeared to hurt himself in his efforts to save the England midfielder's effort.

It's far from the team performance than Van de Beek would have been hoping for, but it shouldn't mean that his stock falls any lower among United fans.

Many have been crying out for him to start, with Solskjaer typically having preferred Fred and Scott McTominay.

That said, he did take some serious flak for his reaction to being fouled early on in the first half.

Blood-curdling. Welcome to the Premier League, Donny.

One of the few benefits of matches being held behind closed doors is our ability to hear snippets that usually get lost in the crowd noise.

That hasn't worked out well for the midfielder here, though. Let's take a look at some of the best reaction on Twitter.

