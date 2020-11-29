After the new Call of Duty game’s recent launch, we decided to compile a ranking of their Metacritic scores, to see how Black Ops Cold War fares against some much-loved, nostalgic predecessors.

It must be noted that these scores aren't console specific, so some of the games are voted for their PlayStation version, while others are voted for their Xbox version.

However, it gives a good indication of which game is the best, and which one will soon be forgotten by gamers.

If you are unaware of what the scores mean, the number on the left is the Metacritic score, while the number on the right is the user score.

So without further ado, here's every Call of Duty game ranked from worst to best.

17. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 78/2.7

The latest entry into the iconic FPS franchise has flattered to deceive early on, with a low 78 combined with an appalling 2.7 user score causing it to fall in last place. Not quite the Black Ops reincarnation we all hoped for.

16. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 78/3.7

An ultra futuristic entry that fared marginally better than Black Ops Cold War with the users, it’s a stretch to consider this a real part of the Call of Duty franchise. With experimentation in space warfare not paying off, leading to a 78 score and 3.7 user score.

15. Call of Duty: Ghosts - 78/3.9

Ghosts was widely considered the start of the downfall for the series. The first to launch on PS4 and Xbox One, the 2013 effort massively flopped. Known for slow, lethargic gameplay and ridiculously huge maps, a 78 score seems fair, with a 3.9 user score giving it the edge over Infinite Warfare, probably due to the campaign being decent.

14. Call of Duty: WWII - 80/4.3

Sledgehammer Games’ WWII takes up the number 14 spot with a score of 80. A rather forgettable attempt at bringing the series back to its glory days. WWII didn’t seem to offer long-time players an enjoyable experience, as they agreed with the critics’ unspectacular scoring.

13. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - 81/2.5

After a few years of persistent, yet bizarre experimentation, Modern Warfare was supposed to be the one, the ultimate throwback game to Infinity Ward’s highly-adored Modern Warfare series, that would bring peak Call of Duty back into the forefront. But, it didn’t, an unimpressive 81 score along with an awful 2.5 user score indicates many were disappointed.

12. Call of Duty: Black Ops III - 81/4.9

Black Ops III comes in at number 12 with a more favourable user score of 4.9, almost double that of Modern Warfare’s. Most of this game’s flaws come from an obvious pay-to-win system, in which buying cryptokeys for supply drops have you the chance to unlock ridiculously strong “special” weapons. But hey, at least the zombies mode was pretty good.

11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 83/5.7

The 2014 entry, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, remains rather infamous to this day. Sledgehammer Games took a massive risk in their debut as a lead developer, with a futuristic “exo suits” twist that felt more like Halo than Call of Duty at the time. An 83 score and 5.7 user score places it at number 11. Maybe it wasn’t that bad considering what was to come...

10. Call of Duty: Black Ops II - 83/5.7

Possibly the most surprising ranking on the list, Black Ops II barely scrapes into the top 10, although a vocal group in the community see it as the greatest game in the series. The multiplayer is well-remembered for its fun nature and added bonuses like Diamond Camo challenges. The zombies mode was also iconic, especially the Tranzit map, take us back…

9. Call of Duty 3 - 83/7.5

Treyarch’s debut effort was without a multiplayer mode, just a single player campaign. However, this was still rather fun and showed the potential that can be unlocked, something that would be fully taken advantage of in the upcoming years.

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 85/4.1

Again a surprising entry, but this time for different reasons. Black Ops 4 comes in ranked at number 8. A game that had already outraged a large amount of the community before release after the announcement that the campaign mode would be replaced by blackout, in an effort to jump on the Battle Royale trend. But the critics see it differently with a decent score of 85.

7. Call of Duty: World at War - 85/7.7

Ranked in seventh place with a rather high user score, World at War will forever be remembered amongst the Call of Duty fans as the birthplace of one of the most well known endless survival modes, Nazi Zombies. Obliterating waves with a pack-a-punched raygun brings back many memories. The multiplayer was also great with the ability to control tanks on certain maps, adding another layer of strategy and fun to the game.

6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - 88/3.3

Modern Warfare 3 feels like one of the most misunderstood games in the Call of Duty series, as the impressive 88 score doesn’t align with the lowly 3.3 user score. Although a downgrade on Modern Warfare 2, it still had its moments despite its flaws, the death of Soap in the campaign and a multiplayer riddled with ACRs and MP7s come to mind. Things like the infected mode were fun and unique additions.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops - 88/6.7

Everything that the current game was supposed to be, its 10-year-old predecessor, the original Black Ops, was liked by critics and fans alike, with decent scores all round. The multiplayer mode just seemed to have a terrific balance, and the addition of modes like sticks and stones offering a fun variation. The Vietnam War/Cold War theme was also a breath of fresh air at the time.

4. Call of Duty 2 - 89/8.2

Call of Duty 2 is often overlooked in terms of the greatest games in the series, but an impressive score of 89 and the 8.2 user score indicate it was not only fun, but revolutionary, setting the tone for what was to come later on.

3. Call of Duty - 91/8.5

Released way back in 2003, the original game takes a deserved high ranking with a 91 score. It received a very high critical acclaim upon release, winning several Game of the Year awards 17 years ago.

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 94/6.6

An incredible 94 score sees Modern Warfare 2 ranked in second place. What’s not to love about this game? So many great memories, maps like Terminal and Rust, quickscope matches, tactical nukes, climbing the crane on Highrise, amazing kill streaks like the AC-130 and Chopper Gunner. The list could go on, it shows how fondly it’s remembered when the ”1v1 on Rust” phrase isn’t still in use today.

1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 94/8.5

A deserved winner, due to a higher user score, the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is surely one of the best games in the entire 2000s. It had everything, a great campaign with what became highly-loved characters, a rather simple yet fun multiplayer with addictive gameplay and maps like Shipment that are still being brought back into the modern entries over 10 years later. What a game.

