Boxing fans have been treated to an extraordinary weekend of entertainment.

From Joe Joyce upsetting the odds to stop Daniel Dubois to the sheer x-factor of Mike Tyson's draw with Roy Jones Jr, there have been no shortage of talking points.

To the traditionalists, these are the fights that are worth talking about, even if Iron Mike's exhibition match attracted derision in some quarters.

Yet that's nothing compared to the number of noses which will have been turned up at Jake Paul's fight with Nate Robinson.

Paul, who originally shot to fame as a YouTube personality but who, like his brother Logan, has since entered the ring, knocked out Nate Robinson to record an emphatic second victory of his career.

The American then went on to call out Conor McGregor. It's a fight many would love to see, though few would give Paul much of a chance against the Notorious.

Unfortunately, no matter what the likes of Logan and Jake Paul achieve in the sport, their fights won't be taken seriously by some. However, they've found an unlikely ally in Tyson.

Speaking after his comeback, the 54-year-old spoke up in defence of the likes of Paul - whose fight with Robinson was on his undercard - and praised the impact they've had on boxing's popularity.

"Listen, my ego says so many things, but my reality is, they help boxing so much" Tyson said.

"Boxing owes these Youtube boxers some kind of respect, they should give them some belts because these guys make boxing alive. Boxing was pretty much a dying sport.

"UFC was kicking our butts, and now we got these YouTube boxers - 25 million views - boxing's going back. Thanks to the YouTube boxers."

Logan Paul's fight with KSI in 2018 was watched by 21 million people.

Tyson, who won his first world title in 1986, might be a surprising backer of these unconventional fights, but his support will no doubt be a huge boost to the Paul brothers in their bid to earn respect.

Iron Mike is probably not one to dismiss fights that aren't deemed 'serious' given the eyebrows raised by his own exhibition last night.

