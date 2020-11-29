Edinson Cavani was Manchester United’s hero during their 3-2 comeback victory over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

United found themselves 2-0 down at half-time and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacted with two substitutions.

Dean Henderson replaced the injured David de Gea while Cavani came on for Mason Greenwood.

However, the Red Devils started the second half with 10 men.

The reason? Cavani hadn’t got his boots on yet.

The Uruguayan was seen trying on a pair of Nike boots before being supplied with an alternative pair as he slipped into them.

That’s really not what you need from your substitute who has had 15 minutes to get ready with your side 2-0 down.

However, once Cavani had sorted his footwear, he won the game for the away side.

First, he set up Bruno Fernandes with a lovely cross to get United back into the match.

Then, with 15 minutes remaining, he made it 2-2 with an instinctive header inside the penalty area.

Cavani then completed a sensational turnaround by heading home Marcus Rashford’s cross in injury-time.

What an incredible substitute performance.

As you can imagine, United fans were absolutely loving the striker on social media after the pitch.

However, in the Sky Sports studio, Roy Keane wasn’t totally impressed with his afternoon’s work.

Why? Because of the situation with his boots at half time.

“He was obviously slow getting onto the pitch with them boots,” Keane said.

“It’s just as well he did score because how the guy is not prepared and ready to go on, it’s mind-boggling. He obviously didn’t need the boots in the end, scoring with two headers but great contribution when he came on.”

Never change, Keano.

To be fair, he wasn’t the only person to criticise Cavani despite his heroics. Even his manager had a pop.

“You have to be ready as a sub. I know everything about that,” Solskajer said at full-time.

He’ll probably let him off on this occasion…

