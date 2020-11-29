England, this afternoon, won by four wickets to take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Eoin Morgan's men crept home this afternoon with just one ball to spare after Chris Jordan hauled Kagiso Rabada over square leg.

With Dawid Malan playing the knock of note for England, there was just not enough runs on the scoreboard for South Africa to defend in the end.

England will now aim for a T20 clean sweep on Tuesday before the three-match ODI series commences on Friday.

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain reported earlier: "There are two things Morgan is probably looking to get out of these games before the T20 World Cup – to win games and series, but also getting used to conditions he might find in that World Cup.

"You could get pitches and chase like that in India next year. Morgan would have got so much more out of this game than a 200 plays 201. I think it was a perfect game for England.

"Malan was 25 off 29 balls and if he got out then he would have put too much pressure on the tail – he would have used up too many deliveries and people would have said it was an average innings. He then smashed it everywhere, got fifty, and took England to the brink of victory so everyone will say it was a perfect innings. It is fine margins. If you are going to bat as he does early on, you’d better win the game. He certainly did that – he is a very consistent performer."

Following the victory this evening, Man of the Match Dawid Malan stated: “It was either the pitch or it was me! I struggled to get my timing early on but the momentum shifted when we had to put our foot down. That changed my intent a bit – it probably wasn’t where it should have been early on but I found it in the end and thankfully we got over the line.”

It was Malan in the end that smashed 55 off 40 balls to secure a four-wicket win in Paarl, however, it was captain Morgan who steered his England over the line as they dragged back their victory target of 147 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The elusive victory looked far from certain for England, however, when at 83 for four after spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had taken the wickets of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to record career-best figures of 3-19.

Adil Rashid made an earlier impact with the ball, taking the wickets of Reeza Hendricks and Faf du Plessis as the hosts were limited to an under-par score of 146 for six.

This evening’s victory will surely give England the boost going into Friday’s three-match ODI series and Tuesday's final T20 game.

Morgan’s men will want to carry on the momentum now into next week, where their first ODI match will take place in Newlands, Cape Town and will look to continue with a dominant and winning mentality.

