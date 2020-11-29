Manchester United looked in real trouble at half-time of their match against Southampton on Sunday evening.

United were two goals down going into the break after goals from Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knew that something needed to change so he brought on Edinson Cavani in place of Mason Greenwood.

Prior to Sunday's game, Cavani hadn't really got going in a United shirt.

Question marks were raised when United decided to sign him on a free transfer in the final days of the transfer window.

At 33 years old, many thought he was over the hill.

But he proved his doubters wrong as he produced a game-changing performance at St Mary's.

The Uruguayan played a major role in Bruno Fernandes' goal to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

His ball into the box was well controlled by the Portuguese, who promptly fired past Alex McCarthy to halve the deficit.

Cavani then got on the scoresheet himself 15 minutes later, heading home after a deflected strike from Fernandes.

United pushed forward for a winner in stoppage time and it was the former PSG ace who popped up with the winner.

Marcus Rashford whipped in a delicious cross and Cavani headed home to win all three points for his side.

It was a perfect display by Cavani. His highlights from the game have now emerged and you can watch them below:

What a performance by Cavani. Solskjaer and United needed him to change the game and he did just that.

His stats from the game have also emerged.

In addition to his two goals and one assist, Cavani recovered three balls, won two duels and made two tackles.

Fernandes paid tribute to his teammate in his post-match interview.

“Everyone knows Edi [Cavani] will be important for us, today he was," he said, per @ManUnitedZone.

"He is an amazing striker. The equaliser was one of a striker, you have to smell."

With Anthony Martial still struggling, Cavani may have just established himself as United's first choice striker going forward.

