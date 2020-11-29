Man United produced a spirited comeback against Southampton on at St Mary's on Sunday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were staring at defeat after trailing 2-0 at the break.

But Edinson Cavani's introduction at half-time inspired a dramatic turn around.

The Uruguayan set up Bruno Fernandes to halve the deficit in the 59th minute.

Fernandes then returned the favour 15 minute as his deflected strike was headed home by Cavani.

The 33-year-old then completed the turnaround as he headed home in stoppage time to win United all three points.

Donny van de Beek was handed his first Premier League start and he turned in a decent performance.

The Dutchman played the whole 90 minutes despite being on the other end of a poor challenge from Oriol Romeu in the first half.

Van de Beek let out a scream and collapsed in a heap after he was taken out by the Southampton enforcer.

Despite the scream, Van de Beek was up and running again shortly after.

He managed to see out the game, but he has now posted an image of his ankle on social media.

He accompanied his swollen ankle with the caption: 'Welcome to the Premier League'.

Ouch. That looks painful.

Full credit to Van de Beek for playing the remainder of the game. It will be a while until the swelling goes away completely.

It was a solid performance from Van de Beek and his stats from the game emphasise that point.

Per Statman Dave, the Dutchman had a 100% dribble success, completed 82% of his passes and made 10 ball recoveries.

He also won made tackles, won two fouls and produced a block.

Man United fans have been waiting for him to be given his chance in the Premier League and he delivered.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he played a huge role for Solskjaer's side in all fronts going forward.

