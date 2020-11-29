Lionel Messi paid the ultimate tribute to compatriot Diego Maradona on Sunday.

The football world is still mourning the loss of Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

In fact, according to Messi, there’s no doubt about it.

”Even if I played for a million years, I’d never come close to Maradona,” Messi once said. “Not that I’d want to anyway. He’s the greatest there’s ever been.”

Many football fans will disagree and claim Messi has surpassed Maradona’s legacy but the GOAT argument is pretty irrelevant during this sad time.

Messi paid tribute on social media earlier this week by writing: “A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.

"I keep all the beautiful moments I lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Messi put a tough week behind him with a brilliant performance during Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Osasuna in which he scored a superb goal.

After finding the back of the net, Messi removed his shirt to reveal an old Newell's Old Boys No.10 shirt that the legendary Maradona wore during a short stint there.

In fact, when Maradona made his debut for Newell’s against Emelec back in 1993, Messi was a six-year-old in attendance and even did tricks in front of the crowd at half-time. Maradona scored a brilliant goal that day.

And fans have noticed the eery similarities between that goal and the goal Messi scored for Barcelona against Osasuna.

Messi picked up the ball, beat two defenders and fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner from outside the penalty area. Just like Maradona did 27 years previously.

Take a look:

Incredible.

