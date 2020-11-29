Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham: Many Spurs fans hail star's display in Premier League clash

Chelsea and Tottenham played out a bore 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Both teams had been flying high going into the game, which saw second play against third.

But the two sides cancelled each other out as neither side could find a winner.

One man who impressed during the game was Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman struggled in his debut season in the Premier League following the £55.45m move from Lyon.

But he has excelled during his second season in north London.

And he continued his good form with an eye-catching display against Chelsea.

Ndombele was arguably the best player in the pitch in the first half.

He ran out of steam a bit in the second half and was substituted with 25 minutes remaining.

You can view his highlights from the game below:

But, despite not playing the 90 minutes, Many Spurs fans were very impressed with his display.

You can view some of the reaction from fans below:

Ndombele is class. He is finally starting to show why Tottenham paid so much money for him last summer.

However, he still has some work to do.

He needs to work on his fitness. He hasn't completed the 90 minutes once in the league this season.

And he need to improve his end product. He's scored just three goals and recorded three assists in 31 Premier League games.

If he can improve those two aspects to his game, he can truly emerge into a world-class player.

Spurs have moved up to the summit of the Premier League again with that point. They are two points clear of Chelsea, who remain in third.

