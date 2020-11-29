In the early stages of Arsenal vs Wolves, we witnessed a sickening head clash between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez.

The home side had a corner swung in by Kieran Tierney and both Luiz and Jimenez challenged for the ball. In the absence of fans, you could hear the horrific clash between the two players.

The Arsenal defender came off slightly better and, despite a bloody face, he managed to walk off the pitch.

However, Jimenez wasn't quite so lucky and the Mexican appeared to be seriously injured.

He was put into the recovery position as he lay on the turf and was soon stretchered off for Fabio Silva.

Our thoughts are with the striker and hope that he hasn't suffered a serious injury. Meanwhile, we hope that Luiz also makes a full recovery.

After being treated, the Brazilian was able to continue playing after passing concussion protocols.

However, Jimenez needed oxygen as he was clearly knocked out cold.

There was a lengthy stoppage as Jimenez was transferred straight to hospital.

It brought back horrible memories of the head injury Ryan Mason suffered when playing for Hull against Chelsea back in 2017.

Mason had a fractured skull and had to retire from the game at the age of just 26.

We hope Jimenez doesn't suffer the same fate and he'll be back scoring goals for Wolves once again.

News Now - Sport News