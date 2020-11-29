The world lost a footballing legend earlier this week when Diego Maradona passed away.

The Argentine suffered a cardiac arrest and he died at around midday on November 25.

According to the Mirror, Maradona's death is being treated as 'possible involuntary manslaughter'.

Prosecutors are trying to establish whether the football legend was the victim of medical negligence.

And, as a result, they have searched the house of Maradona's physician, Leopoldo Luque.

The decision to search Luque's house followed reports he had rowed Maradona in the days before the Argentine's death.

Luque spoke to the media for 40 minutes in a press-conference after his house had been searched.

"I was shocked when police turned up at my door. I'm going to co-operate fully," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"I know what I did and what I did was for Diego's benefit until the last moment. I did the best I could.

"I feel terrible because a friend died. I don't blame myself for anything. It's very unfair what's happening.

"I didn't see Diego's daughters a lot but the rest of his family, his siblings and his nephews adore me.

"Someone is trying to find a scapegoat here when I don't see one anywhere.

"We all did the best we could with Diego."

Insisting Diego had a problem with pills and alcohol, he added: "He punished himself in a way I wasn't going to allow, not as a doctor but as a friend.

"I don't see good and bad people in all this. We all did what we could. But Diego was the most difficult one of them.

"You couldn't do anything if Diego didn't want it. He hated doctors and psychologists. With me it was different because I was honest with him. He was my friend.

"He should have gone to a centre of rehabilitation when he left hospital but he didn't want to.

"If I'm responsible for anything when it comes to Diego, it was loving him and improving his life."

