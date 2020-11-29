Arsenal have now picked up just one point from their previous three matches after a 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves.

Two weeks ago, Mikel Arteta's side were humiliated 3-0 by Aston Villa. Last week, they came away from a trip to Leeds with a 0-0 draw despite Nicolas Pepe's headbutt.

Now, they've been humbled by Wolves at the Emirates.

It leaves Arsenal in 14th place with just four wins from their 10 league matches so far this season.

Arteta will have a few questions to answer after this latest defeat.

The match was overshadowed by a sickening clash of heads between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez in the early stages of the match.

After a 10 minute stoppage, Jimenez was stretchered off and taken straight to hospital while Luiz, rather carelessly, was allowed to play on until half time.

When the play restarted, Wolves took the lead as Pedro Neto scored after fantastic work from Adama Traore.

Three minutes later, Arsenal were level after Gabriel headed in from Willian's cross.

But the away side always looked dangerous and a lot of that danger was coming from the pacy Traore.

The Spaniard is one of the quickest players in world football and defenders are terrified of getting in a foot race with him. Well, Granit Xhaka certainly is anyway.

A clip has been posted on social media that shows Traore picking the ball up on the halfway line and running towards the Arsenal goal. Xhaka had absolutely no interest in closing down the winger and decided to run back towards Arsenal's goal with Traore following him with the ball at his feet.

It looked like defending more belonging in basketball, than football.

Well, that's one way to make sure you don't get humiliated by Traore's pace...

