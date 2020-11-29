Arsenal slumped to a poor defeat against Wolves on Sunday evening.

The game was overshadowed by a sickening clash of heads involving David Luiz and Raul Jimenez in the opening 10 minutes.

Jimenez was stretchered off and taken to hospital. He is now conscious and responding to treatment.

Luiz was able to continue but was forced off at half-time.

Wolves later took the lead through Pedro Neto.

Gabriel swiftly equalised for Arsenal before Daniel Podence put the away side ahead once again.

There were no further goals in the second half as Wolves clinched all three points.

One of the best players on the pitch was Adama Traore.

The Spaniard terrorised Arsenal throughout.

And Rob Holding was clearly frustrated at his side's inability to contain Traore.

In the final five minutes, Traore turned Holding and the latter committed a foul.

Microphones then picked up Holding brilliantly complaining to the referee about Traore going down.

"He's built like a brick sh*thouse for f*ck sake! How's he going down like that?!"

Holding threw the ball back in anger and was then booked.

Absolutely gold. He's not wrong, though...

Arsenal are now really struggling in the Premier League. At the start of the season, they would have had hopes of finishing in the top four.

But Mikel Arteta's side have only managed to accumulate 13 points from their opening 10 games.

That means they are now in 14th and looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Arteta needs to find a way to get his team firing or he will find his position as manager under real threat very soon.

