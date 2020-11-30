Edinson Cavani was Manchester United’s hero on Sunday as they came back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Southampton 3-2 at St Mary’s.

Cavani was brought on after 45 minutes but missed the start of the second half due to a problem with his boots.

But once the striker had his boots on and entered the pitch, he turned the game on its head.

His first major involvement came on the hour mark when he produced a lovely cross for Bruno Fernandes to pull a goal back.

Then, with 15 minutes remaining, he reacted quickest in the penalty area to head home after Fernades’ shot was deflected.

And in the second minute of injury-time, the Uruguayan showed his world-class movement to get on the end of Marcus Rashford’s cross to win the match for United.

However, his match-winning performance has been overshadowed by his social media post following his heroics.

After an apparent congratulatory message from a friend, Cavani replied: “Gracias negrito.”

The term translates directly as “Thanks black.”

Cavani deleted the post three hours after he posted it and insisted that ‘negrito’ is a term of affection in South America and that will be his defence is any disciplinary action is taken.

However, the FA have been made aware of the post and are now looking into it. According to both the Daily Mail and John Cross from the Mirror, Cavani now faces a possible ban.

The incident drew comparisons to Cavani’s countryman Luis Suarez, who was banned for eight games and fined £40,000 for using the word ‘negro’ after clashing with Man Utd’s Patrice Evra in 2011.

Suarez suggested the word was inoffensive in his native country but his suggestions were rejected by the FA’s independent commission.

In his book, Suarez later explained: “He [Evra] initiated the argument and he chose to do so in Spanish. In the following exchanges between me and him, I used the Spanish word 'negro' once.

“What some people will never want to accept is that the argument took place in Spanish. I did not use the word 'negro' the way it can be used in English.”

While it’s clear Cavani wasn’t using the word in an offensive manner, he could still be hit with a ban by the FA.

