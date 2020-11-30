Arsenal are in the midst of their worst start to a season since 1981 following a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves.

On a night that was overshadowed by a sickening clash of heads between Raul Jimenez and David Luiz, leading to the Mexican being taken to a major trauma centre, the Gunners' suffered their fifth loss in 10 league games.

Intriguingly, this latest slip-up came on the one-year anniversary of Unai Emery's sacking.

Mikel Arteta, his replacement, insisted he is not worried about his position despite his side now sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

"It's something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club but I don't know when that is going to happen," he said, via BBC Sport.

"In this profession, I know it will happen but I never worry about it.

"My only concern is to get the best out of the players and give the best possible service to the club."

While many Arsenal fans have been impressed by the Spaniard throughout his short reign so far, some are now beginning to question whether he is the right man for the monumental task that lies ahead for the club.

In fact, some of the regulars on AFTV called for him to be sacked after Sunday night's latest debacle, with one man in mind. Inevitably, this comes with a warning of some strong language:

Presenter Robbie Lyle brought up the subject of Mauricio Pochettino to which one regular replied: "Get Pochettino in by next Sunday and we might have a chance."

An explosive row with Ty followed after the ever optimistic fan suggested Arsenal still have a shot at victory in the north London derby.

"We haven't got a chance...don't f***ing be delusional," he hit back. "You just watched that and you still think they're gonna beat Spurs?! Well you're a f***ing idiot then!

"We've just seen 90 minutes of that, give me a reason why they're gonna beat Spurs!"

Just imagine Pochettino in the away dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend!

The Argentine is still out of work since leaving Spurs last November, but the thought of him taking the job at the Emirates is still pretty unthinkable.

In the meantime, Arsenal have more pressing worries as they prepare for the north London derby. Piers Morgan tweeted:

"What a dismal, wretched, hope-destroying Arsenal performance. The worst of Arteta's tenure. No fight, no flair, no nothing. Some of our players seem totally disinterested. What the hell is going on?

The thought of Spurs away next week fills me with utter horror."

Many Arsenal fans will be feeling the same.

