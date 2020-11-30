There have been some beautiful tributes made to the late Diego Maradona in the last few days.

But arguably the most moving tribute came during Boca's game against Newell's Old Boys.

Maradona played for both sides during his career.

He made 71 appearances for Boca across two spells, ending his career there in 1997.

And he also made five appearances for Newell's Old Boys during a short stay.

Sunday evening's encounter between the two sides was always bound to be an emotional one and that's what it proved to be.

Maradona's daughter, Dalma, was in attendance at La Bombonera

And there were beautiful scenes after Boca scored the opener in the 12th minute.

Edwin Cardona broke the deadlock with a quite exquisite free-kick.

Boca's players, who were all wearing shirts with 'Maradona' on the back, immediately ran over to where Dalma was sitting.

They placed a Maradona shirt on the ground and gave an ovation in front of Dalma, who was overcome with emotion.

It truly was a heartwarming moment and you can watch it below:

Cardona scored again later on in the half meaning the home side took a two-goal lead at the break.

And, during half-time, all the lights inside the stadium were turned off, apart from the lights in Maradona's VIP box.

Another lovely touch.

Dalma paid tribute to her late father earlier on in the week on Instagram.

"I was always very afraid of my death, but not today...

"Because I know that this is going to be the moment that I will see you and hug you again! I already miss you pa!

"I am going to love and defend you all my life because I thank you for the shared life! I am destroyed but I will get ahead! Wait for me there.

"I put my pieces together and I can't imagine how my life will be without you... I CAN'T... But here I am with the best husband in the world and a daughter who is going to force me to get ahead! Life is a little while so see you soon!

"I am bringing you daisies to decorate your gamer socks and please look at me again with that love you see in the photo! I love you forever!"

News Now - Sport News