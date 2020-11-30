Arsenal’s season hit a new low on Sunday as they lost 2-1 at home to Wolves.

It was Arsenal’s third consecutive home defeat following a 1-0 loss to Leicester and a 3-0 humiliation against Aston Villa.

It leaves them in 14th with just four wins and 13 points from their 10 matches so far this season.

Next up? Top of the table and north London rivals Tottenham.

Defeat in that match and Arsenal will already find themselves 11 points behind their enemy. Hopes of a top-four finish would be in tatters if they were to lose.

But perhaps they should, instead, be looking down rather than up.

The Gunners are eight points clear of the relegation zone and are below the likes of Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds.

But Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane reckons they should be too good to go down this season.

After Arsenal’s fifth league defeat of the campaign, the former Manchester United midfielder couldn’t help but have a joke at Arsenal’s expense.

First, he slammed the lack of fight and desire by saying: “There's a softness there. The cheerleaders were out when they had a decent performance at Utd. But they've had one point since then. I didn't see the fight the manager was talking about. I didn't see the desire and determination to get a result.”

Then, when asked about the upcoming match against Tottenham, Keane insisted that Arsenal will have enough. Not to win the match but to stay up…

“I think they will have enough to stay up, I still think they will be strong enough to stay in the division,” he said.

Never change, Keano. Never change.

