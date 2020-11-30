The death of Diego Maradona last week shook the world to its core.

One of football's most revered legends of all time, a player with a solid case to be considered the best to ever grace the turf, passed at the age of 60, prompting three days of national mourning in Argentina.

Tributes poured in across the world and highlight reels filled social media feeds as the world reminisced over an unparalleled legend of the game.

Perhaps the only player who has come close to matching Maradona's effervescence and extra terrestrial aura is Lionel Messi, a superstar who has followed his compatriot down a relatively similar career path having played for both Newell's Old Boys and Barcelona in his esteemed career.

And the 33-year-old delivered a touching tribute to the late Maradona after putting the Blaugrana 4-0 up against Osasuna on Sunday afternoon.

Messi's venomous strike from the edge of the box rose into the top right corner, and after celebrating with his teammates, he removed his Barcelona jersey to unveil a Newell's Old Boy shirt - with the iconic number ten printed on his back - before pointing his arms towards the heavens.

It was a fitting, emotional tribute from the Argentine and one that was warmly received by most.

But, unfortunately, it seems that Barcelona will be punished for Messi's decision to pay his respects in this way.

Indeed, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Sport, the La Liga giants could be set to receive a fine of €3000 in accordance with article 91 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code.

FIFA rules prohibit celebrations in which shirts are removed across all official competitions and, though some may feel the regulations could have been overlooked in this instance, it seems there are absolutely no exceptions to the rule.

Regardless of the disciplinary outcome, those pictures of him pointing to the heavens will be immortalised in Argentina.

