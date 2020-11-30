Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix was overshadowed by a horrific crash involving Romain Grosjean.

The Haas driver's car burst into flames after veering off course and hitting a barrier. It was a miracle that he wasn't seriously hurt.

Dramatic footage showed the 34-year-old, who suffered minor burns to the back of his hands, leaving the inferno after sitting inside the car for 32 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton won the race itself, beating Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon having led for all but one lap.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the world champion was predominantly focused on the terrifying incident involving Grosjean.

"It was such a shocking image to see," said Hamilton.

"When I get in the car I know that I'm taking risks and I respect the dangers that are in this sport.

Hamilton also took to Twitter afterwards to reflect on what had been a sobering day for everyone involved in Formula 1.

"I'm so grateful Romain is safe. Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do," he wrote.

"Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for Romain to walk away from that safely."

Many have credited the Halo device for keeping Grosjean safe.

Hamilton then posted a second tweet, reminding fans of the risks drivers take every time they step into their cars.

"Wow what a crazy day," he added. "I'm so glad that both Romain and Lance were able to walk away from their accidents today. I'm wishing you both a speedy recovery. That was a tough race overall, I'm sure the other drivers felt it too.

"It's a reminder to us and hopefully to the people who are watching that this is a dangerous sport, whilst we're out there pushing the limits. We have to respect it."

Bahrain 2020 will live long in the memory but at least huge advances have been made which ensured the incident wasn't more serious.

