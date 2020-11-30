Edinson Cavani was Manchester United’s hero on Sunday afternoon.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Red Devils as a free agent in the summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, came off the bench and inspired United to a 3-2 victory at St. Mary’s.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 2-0 down at the interval thanks to goals from Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse, but Cavani’s introduction turned the game on its head.

The Uruguayan assisted Bruno Fernandes and then scored twice, including a dramatic late winner in stoppage time, to earn the visitors three invaluable points.

But despite his Man of the Match performance, Cavani finds himself in hot water following a controversial Instagram post.

The South American used the word “negrito” while thanking an apparent congratulatory message from a friend.

According to various sources - including The Guardian - the Football Association have been made aware of the post and are now investigating.

Cavani now faces a potential three-match ban.

Watford striker Troy Deeney, speaking on talkSPORT, gave his opinion on the matter on Monday morning.

He believes Cavani *does* deserve a three-match ban, even if there was no malice intended, and hopes the Uruguayan also receives education.

“When you write a message out, it’s considered,” Deeney said. “Nine times out of 10, you’ll proof-read it before putting it out there because you don’t want to make yourself look an idiot.

“At no point in the psychological did you go ‘that’s not right’ - that’s what worries me a little bit.

“I understand that we get three-game bans now but I just want to know whether the FA are educating players when they come to this country.

“I don’t think he’s meant it to insult anyone, but educate what’s acceptable and what isn’t."

Deeney added: “He’s written it out, thought about it, and we’ve got people around who would go ‘I don’t think you should really do that’.

“He’s probably acted in a moment of happiness, obviously scoring, that’s why I don’t take as he’s meant offence by it. He just hasn’t understood the ramifications of his words.

“So, I do think at times three games isn’t enough. It’s got to be three games with a form of education, in my opinion, and understanding that these words hurt people and these are the effects of why it hurts people.”

Watch Deeney voice his feelings here…

It goes without saying that losing Cavani for three games after such an eye-catching performance would be a bitter blow for Solskjaer.

Before United’s next Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday, Cavani will be in action against his former club PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

