There was a time in the not too distant memory when a Manchester United victory over Southampton would have been considered an inevitable formality.

The Red Devils would merely need to rock up, deliver something above a mediocre performance and take home three points.

But the Saints side Ralph Hasnehuttl has meticulously cultivated, with each individual adhering to the demands of a specifically designed role in high high pressing, high intensity system, is not typical of many of his predecessors' outfits.

The Austrian manager, who has drawn comparisons with Jurgen Klopp, has altered perceptions and made Southampton a side to fear rather than relish.

Evidence of the south coast club's progress has manifested throughout the season and the fact their 2-0 half-time lead over the Red Devils evoked little surprise attests to how far they have come under his watch.

Even in the absence of their talisman Danny Ings, Southampton have continued to impress and hold their own near the summit of the division.

Both Jannik Vestergaard and Jan Bednarek have improved dramatically under Hasenhuttl, Che Adams has found his feet and is beginning to terrorise Premier League defenders, and James Ward-Prowse has channelled his inner David Beckham with a collection of first-class free kicks this season.

However, Southampton didn't have enough to topple a tumultuous Man United on Sunday as they squandered a two-goal half time advantage at St Mary's.

An Edinson Cavani-inspired comeback, which culminated with the Uruguayan nodding home a dramatic 92nd minute winner, stole the headlines for the travelling Red Devils.

Wild scenes ensued on the field after Cavani headed past Alex McCarthy, and Hasenhuttl has suggested that they continued well after the final whistle had been blown.

Indeed, in a post-match interview the 53-year-old had this to say about United's dressing-room celebrations.

"You can hear them (Man Utd) celebrating in their dressing room. You know what you have done today and how tough an opponent you have been because they were celebrating like they had won the Premier League."

While some may interpret this is a bitter dig at United, it's fair to suggest that Hasenhuttl is alluding to the level of respect the opposition had for his side.

Of course, any last-gasp winner, particularly following a two-goal turnaround, is likely to lead to some exuberant celebrations.

But the fact the United's joy was so pronounced proves that this was perceived as a significant scalp, a noteworthy victory over one of the division's dark horses rather than a forgettable stumble to three points against a side they ought to have beaten convincingly.

For everybody associated with Southampton, United's reaction should be taken as an esteemed compliment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side may not be the all-conquering Goliath they once were, but their reaction to Sunday's win shows just how far Southampton have come under Hasenhuttl's tutelage.

News Now - Sport News