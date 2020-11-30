We're less than three weeks away from WWE's final pay-per-view of the year, Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The event is not one of the company's traditional 'Big Four', but it's likely they'll want to finish what's been a tough 2020 with a bang.

It appears the card is already taking shape, too.

WWE have wasted no time building storylines on SmackDown and RAW following Survivor Series and it's been speculated that as many as nine matches could feature at TLC.

While it's possible some projected matches will be cut or changed, it's more recently been reported that Vince McMahon is set on at least four of them.

According to Ringside News, he's given the green light to the following bouts:

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens (Universal Championship match)

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Asuka and Lana (Women's Tag Team Championship match)

Jey Uso vs Daniel Bryan

Randy Orton vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

However, the report also notes that Drew McIntyre vs Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship is now off the proposed card, due to 'The Monster' picking up an injury at Survivor Series.

As you can see, two of the four 'confirmed' matches will likely be used to further a long-term storyline involving Reigns, Uso and Bryan.

The suggestion is that 'The Tribal Chief' will defend his Universal Championship against Bryan at the Royal Rumble in January.

Wrestling Observer Radio report that the build will properly begin as we move past December's TLC event.

While Bryan was defeated by Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on SmackDown last week, it's likely that McMahon will build him up again later this month.

Given that 'The G.O.A.T' is now involved with the Blue Brand's creative team, he's also expected to have a say on how the feud will play out, so it's certainly going to be one worth watching.

