In a commendable show of respect and solidarity, Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out against the repeated broadcasting of Romain Grosjean’s high-profile crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix yesterday.

Thanks to the latest safety technology being employed in Formula 1, Grosjean escaped with relatively minor injuries from a crash that could have been life threatening.

After going off the track early on in the race, the Haas driver smashed into the barricade before his entire car was engulfed by flames.

Despite being stuck in the car for a reported 32 seconds, Grosjean only suffered minor burns and a suspected broken rib.

However, the coverage of said crash is what's getting heavily criticised by Grosjean's peers.

Ricciardo argues that broadcasters – and Formula One itself – showed the crash replay far too much, treating it as “entertainment” when Grosjean’s life was potentially at stake.

Screens positioned around the track and paddock areas were apparently showing the crash repeatedly while the drivers waited, for over an hour, to continue racing.

“The way the incident of Grosjean was broadcast – over and over, the replays over and over – it was completely disrespectful and inconsiderate, for his family, for all of our families watching,” Ricciardo told Zigga Sport. “We’re going to go race again in an hour and whenever we look on the TV it’s a ball of fire and his car’s cut in half.

“We can see that tomorrow, we don’t need to see that today. For me it wasn’t entertainment and they’re playing with all of our emotions and I thought it was pretty disgusting, so hopefully some other drivers have spoken up but if that’s not how we all really feel then I’d be very surprised.”

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas agreed, saying: “I feel like people, spectators want to see it. But there’s a limit as well. It could have been a fraction different, the shunt, and there would have been no way for him to get out of the car.” (via The Guardian).

Thankfully, Grosjean seems relatively unscathed considering the scale of the crash he escaped from. Last night, Team Haas posted a video of Grosjean from hospital, reassuring fans that he was okay.

Take a look below.

News Now - Sport News