The signing of Willian has been an unmitigated disaster for Arsenal thus far.

There was initially optimism from Gunners fans when the club announced the arrival of the Brazilian on a three-year deal from Chelsea this summer.

But those positive vibes have well and truly disappeared in the space of months, with Willian yet to score in an Arsenal shirt.

His only decent performance for the north London outfit came on his debut against Fulham, the 32-year-old assisting two goals in a 3-0 win.

Willian did contribute the assist for Gabriel Magalhaes' goal last night in the 2-1 loss to Wolves, but his overall display was woeful once again.

That defeat means Arsenal sit 14th in the Premier League table, the Gunners winning just 13 points from their opening 10 games.

The current situation makes one of Willian's first interviews after signing for the Gunners look rather amusing.

Speaking to The Sun, the Brazilian stated that winning the Champions League was Arsenal's target during his three years at the club.

"One of the reasons I wanted a three-year deal was to be part of a plan, not just a player passing through," he said.

"When I talked with the manager he told me why he needed me for three years.

"It was that he first wanted to qualify for the Champions League and win it by the time I left. That was what I wanted to hear.

"I was at Chelsea for seven years and won everything except the Champions League. Hopefully this move will give me the trophy I haven't got as well as another Premier League title."

Oh dear...

It's very likely Willian will not play a single Champions League game for Arsenal, let alone win Europe's biggest domestic competition.

The Gunners haven't played Champions League football since the 2016/17 season under Arsene Wenger and given their current struggles, they might not be playing European football at all in 2021/22.

