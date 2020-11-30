WWE will be moving the ThunderDome away from the Amway Centre next week.

For the last four months, the company have set up residency inside the Orlando venue, running weekly SmackDown and RAW shows, as well as main roster PPVs from the venue.

But with the NBA season expected to resume in December, WWE's deal with the Amway Center is up and it will return to hosting the Orlando Magic's home games.

So, Vince McMahon has been forced to move the ThunderDome but luckily, it's not going far.

From December 11, all shows will air from Tropicana Field in Tampa - the home of baseball side the Tampa Bay Rays.

It will be interesting to see if WWE make any cosmetic changes to the ThunderDome going forward, but its appearance is more than likely going to stay exactly the same.

However, moving to Tropicana Field will pose one rather frustrating problem.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE could inherit a pigeon problem.

The venue in Tampa is famous for dive-bombing birds attacking sports stars and Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company are 'wary' of the flock that live in the rafters.

Pigeons have been known to swoop down and interrupt play during numerous baseball games and there's a fear that the same thing could happen to unsuspecting Superstars.

The Wrestling Observer also notes that WWE will have trouble with the sound at Tropicana Field and the situation is described as 'awful'.

They did add, though, that producers will likely pump in sound - as they do already - to improve that situation.

Despite preparing for some teething problems, WWE are expected to stay in Tropicana Field for the foreseeable future.

It's likely all main roster shows will air from the venue through WrestleMania season, but the hope is live arena tours could return soon after that.

