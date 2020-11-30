Jose Mourinho insisted his Tottenham players weren't satisfied despite returning to the top of the table with a stalemate against Chelsea.

A Stamford Bridge snoozefest ended goalless with the visitors managing just one shot on target after 90 minutes.

"A draw here is usually a positive thing. My dressing room is not happy. That is the best thing," Mourinho was quoted by BBC Sport.

"It is fantastic. It is a complete change of mentality and personality."

Spurs had plenty of reasons to be happy with a point, having won just one of their last 35 away games against the Blues.

However, the Lilywhites squandered a brilliant chance to grab all three points late on in injury time when Giovani Lo Celso badly fluffed his lines.

The Argentine, who had made such a heroic impact as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Manchester City, found himself in a great position on the edge of the box following some chaotic defending from Kurt Zouma.

Choosing to shoot instead of passing to Harry Kane, the playmaker curled his attempt well wide, prompting an angry reaction from Jose Mourinho on the sidelines.

Mourinho wasn't the only one who appeared frustrated, as footage showed Sergio Reguilon appearing to address the miss after the full-time whistle.

Reguilon confronts Lo Celso

Lo Celso was engaged in conversation with Thiago Silva and Lucas Moura - two close friends and former PSG colleagues - when Reguilon appeared.

The left-back gestured towards the goal and could be seen shouting at his teammate. The clip can be seen below:

Could Lo Celso's miss prove a key moment in the title race? Time will tell just how costly it proves to be, but Tottenham can be satisfied with a draw overall.

GIVEMESPORT'S Kat Lucas:

This is the sort of mentality Mourinho will love from Reguilon.

At the tail end of last season, the Portuguese praised an altercation between Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris in the 1-0 victory over Everton. In fact, he called it "beautiful".

It was a painful error of judgment from Lo Celso, who had much better options around him. It's this kind of decision-making which explains why Mourinho isn't 100% convinced by him as a starting option.

Reguilon, on the other hand, showed his pace once again at Stamford Bridge and Spurs fans will be particularly impressed with his attitude and frustration at dropping points.

News Now - Sport News