The Women's Super League may have only seen two matchdays throughout November but that didn't leave us short of action.

The two rounds of fixtures included relegation scraps, title clashes and even a local derby, while there were plenty of examples of individual brilliance along the way.

With that in mind, here's a rundown of the GIVEMESPORT Fans' FA WSL Player of the Month nominees for November...

Mary Earps

November was a huge month for Manchester United Women as they took on fellow title contenders Arsenal as well as fierce local rivals Manchester City, picking up four points from both heavyweight fixtures.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps played a key part in that as she recorded a clean sheet against the Gunners and while the 27-year-old couldn't manage the same in the Manchester derby, there wasn't much she could do about either goal - a penalty box scrap followed by a thunderbolt.

Ashleigh Neville

Tottenham Women managed to pick up their first points since September by drawing their last two games and full-back Ashleigh Neville was one of the key influences behind the uplift in results.

She scored what proved to be the equaliser against Reading by providing a decisive headed touch as the ball looped towards goal, before netting again in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City - once again using her aerial prowess.

Ellen White

Manchester City Women absolutely demolished Bristol City during November's first gameweek, recording a staggering 8-1 win over the visitors.

Ellen White was one of the heroes of the afternoon as she showed her striker's instincts with two poaching finishes - first sliding in at the front post to nudge the ball home and then ghosting in behind the defence before nutmegging the goalkeeper from close range.

However, England's fifth all-time top scorer will be disappointed to have not sealed a hat-trick having been granted two glorious opportunities to do so.

Ella Toone

Another member of the Red Devils side that kept their title push going with two solid November results, 21-year-old Ella Toone was the difference maker in the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Creeping into space on the edge of the box, the England U21 star caressed the ball with exquisite curl onto the inside of the post, beating a flailing Manuela Zinsberger.

Bethany England

Last season's champions Chelsea Women are right in the mix once again this term after beating Everton 4-0 and drawing with fellow challengers Arsenal in November.

Bethany England was instrumental to that huge win - as well as scoring twice herself by quite simply being a nuisance inside the box, she created Chelsea's first by closing down a poor clearance and their fourth through a one-two with Pernille Harder.

Beth Mead

A disappointing month for Arsenal Women saw them lose to Man United before drawing with Chelsea but Beth Mead still managed to add a strike to her goal tally.

The 25-year-old drifted between defenders to latch onto Vivianne Miedema's drill across goal to convert would should have been the winner - only for a wayward Blues cross to trickle into the net shortly after and make it 1-1.

To vote for the GIVEMESPORT Fans' FA WSL Player of the Month, click here.

