The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak will go down in history.

Between 1991 and 2013, The Phenom was undefeated on the biggest stage, with 21 consecutive wins on the grandest stage of them all.

During that time he beat some huge names, including Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and CM Punk.

But then along came Brock Lesnar, who snapped the streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

It's a booking that to this day, still infuriates some wrestling fans.

Did Brock need that win to establish himself? No. Should the achievement have been reserved for someone younger, who could go on to be the face of the company? Perhaps.

There's always a great debate around what could have been. If Lesnar didn't end the streak, someone else inevitably would have.

But which WWE Superstar deserved to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania? Well, that's a question that fans have been answering recently.

Following The Deadman's retirement, Cageside Seats ran a poll to find out who fans would have rather seen end the streak. Check out the results below:

'Superfly' Jimmy Snuka - 1%

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts - 0%

Giant Gonzalez - 1%

King Kong Bundy - 0%

Diesel - 0%

Sycho Sid - 0%

Kane - 3%

Big Boss Man - 0%

Triple H - 1%

Ric Flair - 0%

A Train & Big Show - 1%

Randy Orton - 5%

Mark Henry - 0%

Batista - 0%

Edge - 3%

Shawn Michaels - 6%

CM Punk - 15%

Brock Lesnar - 5%

Bray Wyatt - 29%

Shane McMahon - 0%

Roman Reigns - 22%

John Cena - 3%

AJ Styles - 4%

As you can see, fans overwhelmingly think Bray Wyatt is the one who deserved to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

A massive 29% of the 2,590 votes (at the time of writing) went to him.

Just behind Wyatt is Roman Reigns with a share of 22%, while CM Punk is the third most popular choice with 15% of the votes.

Lesnar, the man who actually ended the streak, only takes 5% of the votes. Clearly, some WWE fans still aren't over what happened at WrestleMania 30. If only it was Bray!

News Now - Sport News