Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the top games released in the franchise since it began in 2007, according to Metacritic.

The review website allows both users and critics to rank any game out of 10 and 100 respectively, and aggregates the total scores to give a weighted average.

The official score is based on critic reviews only, with Valhalla receiving a highly respectable average of 86 out of 100 for the PlayStation 5 edition. The user rating was 8.6.

In comparison with previous editions in the series, it is the highest performing game since Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, which received a rating of 90, when it was released back in 2010.

Valhalla is the first Assassin’s Creed game to be released on next-generation software, and centres around a fictional Viking story set in 873 AD.

The player takes control of Eivor, a Viking raider, and must complete missions and defeat key bosses in order to advance the story further.

The game is mostly played within different parts of England, with reconstructions of London, Winchester and York included, whilst there are also parts of Norway to explore.

PlayStation Lifestyle, who gave the game a score of 90, said: “This is an iteration of Assassin’s Creed that has a bit of everything from the previous games, as refined as we have seen to date.”

PlayStation Universe, meanwhile, gave the same score and praised the effects of the new PS5 console on how the game operates, explaining: “With a sharper resolution, silky-smooth frame rate and a reduced number of bugs and glitches, Sony’s new console offers a more seamless and enjoyable platform to experience this mammoth, engrossing open-world game on.”

Fellow reviewer Push Square rated the game at 80, and called the experience “Ubisoft’s best ever attempt at an open world RPG in the vein of something like The Witcher 3,” but said the game was “still rough around the edges.”

With the possibilities seemingly endless in terms of the open-world environment that the game is based upon, and the new capabilities of next-gen software, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla certainly looks worth investing in.

