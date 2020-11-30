Derby County news: Steve McClaren rushing through interviews

While the idea of a takeover is undoubtedly exciting - make no mistake about it - Derby County are in trouble.

With Wycombe denying Wayne Rooney three points in his first game in the dugout, the Rams remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, already five points from safety.

So, reports from the Sun at least appear to be addressing their struggles as urgently as possible.

According to a report on page 65 of Sunday 29th November's print edition, newly-appointed technical director Steve McClaren is ready to meet a number of candidates for the vacant managerial role in a rush.

Indeed, the former England chief will reportedly have a huge say in who is given the job and that former Huddersfield boss David Wagner is thought about in high places behind the scenes at the club.

Earlier this month, the Mirror did claim that the potential new owners would like to hire someone who has proven they can win promotion from the Championship before, so the link to Wagner does make sense.

Still, the German has seriously struggled since initially keeping Huddersfield in the Premier League. Leaving his post with the Terriers in January 2019, he then joined Bundesliga giants Schalke before being sacked in September of this year.

In fact, the axe fell in Germany after a run of eighteen winless games.

So, should he join Derby - though John Terry is also mentioned in the report - it would largely be a rebuilding process for both the club and Wagner himself.

Undoubtedly proven in the Championship, there's little doubt his stock has dropped following his time in Germany, so moving to Derby could afford him the chance to rebuild his reputation somewhat.

