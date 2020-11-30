Wolves striker Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull in the 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday night.

The Mexican was involved in a sickening clash of heads with David Luiz in the opening minutes of the game and was rushed to hospital.

Today, Wolves have stated that the 29-year-old is 'comfortable' in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

"Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," the club posted on their official website.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery."

We hope Jimenez is back in action as soon as possible. Luiz suffered a rather nasty head wound from the incident, but was given the green light to play on from the Arsenal medics.

It's a decision that has been heavily criticised in the aftermath of the game and Troy Deeney's comments on talkSPORT have not gone down well either.

The Watford striker said: “How many things are already being taken away from the players? You’re already told by sports scientists how much you can run, how much you can’t…

“At some point there has to be an element of trust between player and doctor. You do have all the protocols in place. At the start of pre-season, as well as testing your heart you also do concussion tests, which are a lot of varied questions that are repeated back to you. Some are very simple that you should normally pass and get right.

“They’ll do these little tests, ask you questions as simple as ‘who are we playing today’, ‘what’s the score’, ‘what day of the week is it’ – things like that you should know instantly.

“Because when you’re concussed that will blur your memory and you might get it wrong, and that’s when they’ll say, ‘there are certain things we need to start checking now’.

“But, as a player, you know when something is not right. From watching David Luiz and the 20 minutes after [his clash of heads with Jimenez], he never looked shaky on his feet. His legs weren’t gone from underneath him.

“They followed all the protocols in terms of he’s ticked every box, and then afterwards you don’t see anything other than blood to suggest he’s in a bad way.”

Deeney's controversial take on the subject has been criticised on social media, with one fan replying to a now deleted tweet by talkSPORT: "Been concussed playing sport. The first 5 minutes after coming round I wondered what all the fuss was about. Within the hour I was on the way to hospital and all my body wanted to do was go to sleep. Deeney is not only wrong but being recklessly irresponsible here."

Another replied, per Mirror: "This is simply dangerous, and shouldn't have been posted."

