Lionel Messi looked back to his best during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna yesterday afternoon.

The Argentine superstar was rested for the Blaugrana's midweek Champions League tie against Dynamo Kiev and it's a move that appears to have paid off for Ronald Koeman.

Messi was at the heart of everything positive Barca produced at the Camp Nou and his goal to make it 4-0 was absolutely stunning.

Picking the ball up outside the box, the 33-year-old danced past a few Osasuna defenders before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed strike into the top corner.

It really was reminiscent of the late, great Diego Maradona and Messi's celebration paid tribute to his former manager.

Messi's goal vs Osasuna

The perfect way to honour Maradona, who sadly passed away last week at the age of 60.

Messi's performance against Osasuna was a timely reminder that when his workload is properly managed, the Argentine is still the best player in the world.

The diminutive forward produced a number of world-class moments throughout the game, including a brilliant pass to Jordi Alba in the build-up to the first goal of the game.

You can watch footage of Messi's stunning pass below, as well as his individual highlights.

Messi's pass to Alba + individual highlights

He sees things us mere mortals do not.

Messi's superhuman passing is why many believe the Barcelona man to be the GOAT (greatest of all time) and his heatmap from yesterday was befitting of that fan-appointed label.

Why you ask? Because the image created by his movement on the pitch against Osasuna looks exactly like a real-life goat.

Honestly, we're not joking...

Messi's heatmap vs Osasuna

You couldn't write this stuff (well, we could - and have).

Messi's goal against Osasuna was only his second from open play in La Liga this season and he's only found the back of the net four times overall in his nine league appearances.

By his standards, that's a poor start to the campaign, but there were signs on Sunday that he's finding his feet in the famous blue and red jersey once again.

