Arsenal slumped to a fifth defeat in 10 league games as they were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at the Emirates.

The Gunners are now 14th in the Premier League table having scored just one goal from open play in the competition since the start of October.

On the one-year anniversary of Unai Emery's sacking, Mikel Arteta was unable to prevent his side slinking meekly into another crisis.

The game was overshadowed by a sickening clash of heads between Raul Jimenez and David Luiz. The most important thing is the Mexican's recovery as he came off considerably worse, but Arsenal's plight still proved a major talking point after goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence sealed the three points for Wolves.

Post-match, Arteta accepted that there will be questions about his future, but insisted he remains unconcerned for now.

"It's something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club but I don't know when that is going to happen," he said, via BBC Sport.

"In this profession, I know it will happen but I never worry about it."

For much of his first year in charge, many Arsenal fans were buoyed by the apparent progress Arteta's men have made.

While the 38-year-old had no managerial experience when he took the post, it was hoped Pep Guardiola's mentoring at Manchester City would have held him in good stead and he'd be able to restore some fluid, exciting football to the red half of north London.

In recent weeks, however, any signs of that progress seem to have ground to a shuddering halt and inevitably, his side's form has seen the manager ridiculed on social media.

A clip of Arteta, which emerged after the recent Europa League match against Dundalk, has been doing the rounds, with rival fans coming up with a series of brutal but hilarious captions. Let's take a look at some of the best:

Things don't get much easier for the beleaguered Arsenal boss as his side face a trip to league-leaders Tottenham next Sunday.

Defeat in the north London derby could leave them as low as 16th depending on results elsewhere.

It's little wonder some will be asking whether Arteta is really the right man for the job.

