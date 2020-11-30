Newcastle transfers: Former Barcelona target eyed by Steve Bruce

Previously linked with Barcelona, Newcastle United could actually prove to be a landing spot for a South American attacker.

Indeed, the Magpies are mentioned as one of a few English clubs who could benefit from a transfer plan hatched by Portuguese giants, Sporting Lisbon.

According to the print edition of the Sun on Sunday 29th November (page 65), Gonzalo Plata could move to England on loan in order to help his club bank big money for him in the future.

Sporting are thought to be aware that trying to raise £20m for the player given the current financial landscape will be difficult.

With that in mind, Newcastle and West Ham are amongst the names touted within the report as potential suitors, along with Leicester City and Brighton. Should he move to England on loan, his club seemingly think he could put himself in the shop window.

Described by Football Whispers as possessing 'electric acceleration and pace', his 'close control and two-footedness make him a threat in all directions'.

This season, Plata has only been able to amass 64 minutes of action, a marked drop on his 27 games across all competitions, during which he scored three goals and registered two assists.

Interestingly, the link to Barcelona (provided by Sport via AS) suggested those behind the scenes at the Camp Nou were put off by some of his 'erratic nature' and 'unpredictable temperament'.

Still, Plata is a young man who left for Europe at a young age and even St. James' Park favourite Allan Saint-Maximin had questions over his attitude raised as a youngster, so perhaps judging him on that is a touch unfair at this stage of his career.

Noted for his ability to play across the frontline by Transfermarkt's positional data, any loan deal could be interesting.

Such an arrangement naturally protects Newcastle from spending too much money, something the Northern Echo recently talked about when it comes to the January window.

News Now - Sport News