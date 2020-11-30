Formula 1 medical delegate Ian Roberts has said that Romain Grosjean’s helmet visor melted following his horror crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Frenchman hit the Armco barrier at a force of around 53G and a speed of 137mph following an incident on the first lap of the race.

His Haas car exploded on impact with the barrier and passed through it, splitting in two.

Grosjean was sat in the wreckage for around 30 seconds, but he was able to extricate himself from the car before being helped over the railings by Roberts.

The 34-year-old was almost certainly saved by the car’s Halo – a titanium device which is positioned above the cockpit – which took the force of the initial impact and bent the barrier, with the front portion of the car going through.

Miraculously, Grosjean was able to walk away from the incident, suffering burns to the back of both hands, but no fractures.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed, but Roberts explained after the race –which restarted after an hour’s delay to fix the barrier – that such was the heat at the scene, the French driver’s helmet visor had completely melted.

“He was very shaky and his visor was completely opaque and melted,” he said, as per The Sun who were citing GPFans.

“I had to get his helmet off just to check everything was okay.

"He had some pain on his foot and hands so from that point we knew it was safe enough to move him into the [medical car], a bit more protection, get some gel on his burns then get him into the ambulance and off to the medical centre.”

Roberts then spoke further on the incident on Good Morning Britain, where he said: "When we arrived, you can see on the video there that there is a huge gap in the barrier.

"There was a massive flame and we arrived to a very odd scene where you've got half a car pointing in the wrong direction and just across the barrier a mass of heat.

"Then looking to the right at that point, I could see Romain trying to get up.

"We needed some way of getting to him, so we got the marshal there with the extinguisher.

"The extinguisher was just enough to push the flame away as Romain got high enough, so I could reach over and pull him over the barrier."

Grosjean has since been treated for burns, which were bandaged on Sunday night, at the BDF Military Hospital in Bahrain.

He was kept under observation overnight and is set to be discharged on Tuesday.

In a video message posted on social media, Grosjean said: “Hello everyone. I just wanted to say I am OK, well sort of OK. Thank you very much for all the messages.

I wasn’t in favour of the Halo some years ago, but I think it’s the greatest thing that we brought to Formula One and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today

“So thanks to all the medical staff at the circuit and at the hospital. Hopefully, I can soon write you some messages and tell you how it’s going.”

In a press release on Monday morning, Haas stated that Grosjean will not race at this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix, with reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi – grandson of two-time world champion Emerson – announced as his replacement.

