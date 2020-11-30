Arsenal player wages: How much do Aubameyang, Ozil, Luiz and teammates earn?
Arsenal's highest earners are under more scrutiny than ever after their dismal start to the season.
Mikel Arteta's side are now 14th after losing five and drawing one of their opening 10 games of the Premier League campaign.
The Gunners' attack has come in for particularly heavy criticism.
Nicolas Pepe has scored one league goal all season, Willian is yet to get off the mark at all, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has repaid his new contract with a grand total of five shots on target and two goals.
At the other end, they've kept just three clean sheets in the league, two of them coming against newly promoted Fulham and Leeds.
It's a dire state of affairs. Arteta will be under pressure, but his players bear much of the responsibility especially as they are among the highest-paid squads in the top flight.
How much do Arsenal players earn?
Thanks to Spotrac, we can see the entire breakdown of each player's weekly wage and it makes for some pretty alarming reading. Here's how they rank, from lowest to highest.
Matt Macey - £10,000
Reiss Nelson - £15,000
Joe Willock - £20,000
Bukayo Saka - £30,000
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - £35,000
William Saliba - £40,000
Runar Alex Runarsson - £40,000
Gabriel - £50,000
Mohamed Elneny - £50,000
Calum Chambers - £50,000
Dani Ceballos - £52,000
Cedric Soares - £65,000
Kieran Tierney - £80,000
Gabriel Martinelli - £90,000
Shkodran Mustafi - £90,000
Sokratis - £92,000
Bernd Leno - £100,000
Sead Kolasinac - £100,000
Granit Xhaka - £100,000
David Luiz - £100,000
Nicolas Pepe - £100,000
Hector Bellerin - £110,000
Alexandre Lacazette - £182,000
Willian - £220,000
Thomas Partey - £250,000
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £250,000
Mesut Ozil - £350,000
It seems typical of Arsenal's mismanagement that Ozil is the club's highest earner, with the playmaker not even included in their Premier League or Europa League squads.
It's not a bad life sitting at home and earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a week, though it does explain why nobody has come in for the former Germany international and ended his misery sooner.
Biggest earners are underperforming
Arsenal's other top earners are Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette.
While it's early days for Partey, who arrived from Atletico Madrid this summer, he's at least shown some indications that he'll be worth his £250,000 weekly pay packet.
The wage bill in north London has been a big talking point not least because of the club's financial situation.
In August, a fans' group said they were 'very concerned' about the news that 55 members of staff were being made redundant. The announcement came around the same time that Willian was signed and a lucrative new contract was being prepared for Aubameyang.
Arteta's underperformers really need to start delivering if they're to justify some of their extortionate salaries.News Now - Sport News