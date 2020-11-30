Arsenal's highest earners are under more scrutiny than ever after their dismal start to the season.

Mikel Arteta's side are now 14th after losing five and drawing one of their opening 10 games of the Premier League campaign.

The Gunners' attack has come in for particularly heavy criticism.

Nicolas Pepe has scored one league goal all season, Willian is yet to get off the mark at all, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has repaid his new contract with a grand total of five shots on target and two goals.

At the other end, they've kept just three clean sheets in the league, two of them coming against newly promoted Fulham and Leeds.

It's a dire state of affairs. Arteta will be under pressure, but his players bear much of the responsibility especially as they are among the highest-paid squads in the top flight.

How much do Arsenal players earn?

Thanks to Spotrac, we can see the entire breakdown of each player's weekly wage and it makes for some pretty alarming reading. Here's how they rank, from lowest to highest.

Matt Macey - £10,000

Reiss Nelson - £15,000

Joe Willock - £20,000

Bukayo Saka - £30,000

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - £35,000

William Saliba - £40,000

Runar Alex Runarsson - £40,000

Gabriel - £50,000

Mohamed Elneny - £50,000

Calum Chambers - £50,000

Dani Ceballos - £52,000

Cedric Soares - £65,000

Kieran Tierney - £80,000

Gabriel Martinelli - £90,000

Shkodran Mustafi - £90,000

Sokratis - £92,000

Bernd Leno - £100,000

Sead Kolasinac - £100,000

Granit Xhaka - £100,000

David Luiz - £100,000

Nicolas Pepe - £100,000

Hector Bellerin - £110,000

Alexandre Lacazette - £182,000

Willian - £220,000

Thomas Partey - £250,000

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £250,000

Mesut Ozil - £350,000

It seems typical of Arsenal's mismanagement that Ozil is the club's highest earner, with the playmaker not even included in their Premier League or Europa League squads.

It's not a bad life sitting at home and earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a week, though it does explain why nobody has come in for the former Germany international and ended his misery sooner.

Biggest earners are underperforming

Arsenal's other top earners are Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette.

While it's early days for Partey, who arrived from Atletico Madrid this summer, he's at least shown some indications that he'll be worth his £250,000 weekly pay packet.

The wage bill in north London has been a big talking point not least because of the club's financial situation.

In August, a fans' group said they were 'very concerned' about the news that 55 members of staff were being made redundant. The announcement came around the same time that Willian was signed and a lucrative new contract was being prepared for Aubameyang.

Arteta's underperformers really need to start delivering if they're to justify some of their extortionate salaries.

News Now - Sport News