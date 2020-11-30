Sunderland takeover news: Alan Nixon shares insight

The winds of change at Sunderland have now forced Phil Parkinson through the exit door after a difficult start to the League One campaign.

Indeed, with two consortiums linked with buying the club from Stewart Donald, these look like big months for the Black Cats as they attempt to restore former glories.

While the idea of a fresh start is obviously exciting, there is an air of uncertainty right now given the reports over who could buy Sunderland, as well as who could come in as manager.

Luckily, The Sun's Alan Nixon moved to clear at least some of that up while answering questions on his Twitter feed yesterday.

When asked about what the board could look like should the proposed takeover involving Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus ultimately go through, Nixon shared some insight into the potential make-up of the board.

As you can see in the tweet below, Louis-Dreyfus is described as the 'main guy', though others could join at an executive level.

Earlier this month, The Athletic revealed Louis-Dreyfus had traveled to Yorkshire to study the game after being raised watching his father play a huge role in operations at French giants Marseille.

While he's reportedly unlikely to spend like an oligarch, there is thought to be a realistic project in place in order to achieve their goal, rather than splashing big cash for the sake of it.

French outlet L'Equipe (via the Shields Gazette) also hinted that discussions over a potential sporting director have taken place, suggesting those behind the scenes are ready to at least try and implement a strategy when it comes to signing players.

