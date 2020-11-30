A funeral worker who posed for a photo with the open casket of Diego Maradona has handed himself into police.

Marca report that Diego Antonio Molina, who has since left his job at the Sepelios Pinier funeral home in Buenos Aires, took a picture with the football icon's body and has now turned himself in.

Maradona died last Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at home.

The funeral worker's distasteful conduct prompted a huge backlash, as well an investigation at the request of the former player and manager's legal representatives, his ex-wife and his daughters.

Molina has now presented himself at a police station in Chacarita, Buenos Aires.

The same report from the Spanish press also carries a Radio 10 interview with Claudio Fernandez, who was also involved in the incident.

"We were accommodating him before moving him and my son, like any kid, took the picture," Fernandez said.

The investigation is continuing into how the photos were published online and subsequently widely circulated. We will not be sharing them here out of respect.

In light of Maradona's tragic passing at the age of 60, clubs around the world have been paying tribute to the legendary Argentine.

Every Premier League club held a minute's applause or silence before kick-off. In Serie A, Juventus and Benevento stopped their game in the 10th minute to mark his shirt number, while Napoli, who enjoyed El Pibe de Oro at his very best, wore a special commemorative kit in their 4-0 victory over Roma.

His compatriot Lionel Messi - one of the very few players who can rival Maradona as the greatest player of all time - revealed a Newell's Old Boys shirt as part of his own tribute after scoring against Osasuna.

Indeed, the sad news of Maradona's death should be a moment for reflection and respectful tributes.



Hopefully Molina handing himself in can draw a line under this unsavoury episode.

News Now - Sport News