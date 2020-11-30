Kenny Omega is renowned by many as one of the best wrestlers in the world - and he's earned that title without ever stepping foot in a WWE ring.

The Canadian spent over a decade plying his trade on the independent circuit before signing a deal to join All Elite Wrestling, where he also serves as an executive vice president.

It's well known that Vince McMahon has made many attempts to bring Omega over to WWE in recent years, but has been rebuffed each time.

'The Cleaner' is clearly happy in AEW but just imagine - for one moment - how many potential dream matches he could have in WWE.

He would no doubt be a main-event Superstar with no shortage of top challengers.

It seems even Omega himself has been thinking about those dream matches recently - naming three WWE stars he'd like to share the ring with.

"AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan," he told Forbes.

"He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent.

"The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with. I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together."

Omega went on to say that he would be happy to work with 'genuinely good dudes' rather than those who are just talented in the ring.

"I just want to work with good people - not good people in the sense that they’re only talented in the ring, but people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle.

"At the end of the day, I’d just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that’s really what it’s all about."

We've got to say, that's a brilliant answer. It's clear Omega prioritises what the fans want to see and that's part of the reason he's so popular - even with WWE fans.

Still, just imagine him coming up against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins or tagging against The New Day in future!

