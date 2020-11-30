The world of professional football is currently blessed with an array of talented youngsters.

There are a number of players aged 20 or under operating in the upper echelons of the game that look like superstars in the making.

In the cases of Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland, that superstar status has already been achieved before they can legally buy a beer in America.

As such, it will come as no shock to learn that the two 20-year-old forwards are the most valuable U20 players in the world.

They take up two of the three attacking positions in the 'most valuable U20 XI' and you can check out the other nine players to feature in the team below.

Stats sourced from Transfermarkt.

GK | Illan Meslier (Leeds United) - £7.2m

Leeds' first-choice 'keeper is still just 20-years-old and he's impressed in the Premier League this season after signing on a permanent basis from Lorient back in the summer.

RB | Reece James (Chelsea) - £27m

The Englishman is now Frank Lampard's first-choice right-back at Chelsea and a regular in Gareth Southgate's England squad. Yeah, he's pretty darn good and James is that impressive with the ball at his feet that he can operate as a central midfielder if needed.

CB | Ozan Kabak (Schalke) - £22.5m

Schalke haven't won in 25 Bundesliga games, but at least they have one of the best young defenders in the world at the club - for now. The Turkish international will all but certainly leave in either January or next summer.

CB | Benoit Badiashile (AS Monaco) - £22.5m

The French centre-back has been heavily linked with Manchester United in the past. Despite being just 19, Badiashile has played 57 times for Monaco's senior team - impressive stuff. A big-money move to one of Europe's elite beckons.

LB | Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - £72m

Arguably the best left-back in the world at the age of 20, the sky really is the limit for the Canadian superstar. Davies will easily be worth £100m+ in a year or so.

CDM | Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) - £29m

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene with Brescia last season, but has found the going slightly tougher during his first few months with Milan. Nevertheless, Tonali is one of the most exciting midfielders to emerge from Italian football in years.

CM | Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) - £45m

The French international is the most valuable 18-year-old in the world right now after lighting up Ligue 1 and the Champions League with Rennes. A generational talent if ever there was one and it's going to cost A LOT more than £45m to buy him.

CM | Phil Foden (Manchester City) - £54m

The future of Manchester City and England's midfield. Pep Guardiola has been reluctant to play Foden in the Premier League of late, but he's dazzled during his appearances in the Champions League this season. He's not nicknamed the 'Stockport Iniesta' for nothing.

RW | Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - £90m

Sancho is already one of the best wingers in world football and a household name at the age of 20, not bad that. When he eventually leaves Dortmund, it'll almost certainly be for a higher fee than his current £90m valuation.

ST | Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - £90m

In his 14 games in all competitions this season, Haaland has scored 17 times. He makes goal scoring look so, so easy and it'll be a surprise if the Norwegian doesn't go on to win at least one Ballon d'Or.

LW | Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - £72m

Despite being just 17, Fati is the most valuable teenager in world football right now. He's the heir to Lionel Messi's throne at Barcelona and is already a key man for the Spanish national team.

Let's hope the injury which is currently sidelining him has little to no impact on Fati's career progression.

News Now - Sport News