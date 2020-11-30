The coronavirus outbreak has caused a severe hit to sporting finances across the globe over the past several months.

Lack of events, less or even no crowds, wage and prize money cuts all being negatively impacted in what has simply been a year to forget.

The pandemic also meant the 2020 tennis season had to change, but many still pocketed a handsome amount, with UbiTennis ranking the top 10 earners of the year.

So without further ado, here are the top 10 earners from the 2020 season.

10) Stefanos Tsitsipas - $2,106,450 (including $13,218 from doubles)

Titles won: 1

Win-loss: 29-14

Biggest payout: French Open (€425,250)

The top 10 is kicked off with a surprise entry due to the fact that his 2020 has yielded very mixed performances. However, an even bigger surprise is that he’s won more matches than Medvedev, Zverev and even the great Rafa Nadal through the course of the year. The biggest sum of his earnings was €425,250 from reaching the French Open’s last eight.

9) Andrey Rublev - $2,223,865 (including $54,378 from doubles)

Titles won: 5

Win-loss: 41-10

Biggest payout: US Open ($425,000)

Despite winning the most ATP titles this year, Rublev only just manages to make it into the top 10. His two victories at 250 events, and three at 500 events weren’t very significant in his total earnings calculation, with his quarter-finals run at the US Open earning him $425,000

8) Iga Switek – $2,261,213 (including $73, 626 from doubles)

Titles won: 1

Win-loss: 14-5

Biggest payout: French Open ($1,768,468)

The 19-year-old Pole Iga Switek is the youngest player on the list. After her miraculous French Open victory, she earned close to two million dollars ($1,768,468 to be precise) equating to 77% of the grand total earnings in her short-lived career thus far. The future looks bright for a star prospect of women’s tennis.

7) Alexander Zverev - $3,279,966 (including $24,889 from doubles)

Titles won: 2

Win-loss: 28-11

Biggest payout: US Open ($1,500,000)

The US Open ended in a heartbreaking manner for Zverev, his run to the final was a sight to behold, however, he failed to claim the title in an eventual defeat to Dominic Thiem. But he still earned a mouthwatering $1,500,000 from this tournament alone. The German won two titles on home soil in Cologne, but these didn’t add much to his earnings with just below €28,000 earned from these tournaments.

6) Naomi Osaka – $3,352,755

Titles won: 1

Win-loss: 16-3

Biggest payout: US Open ($3,000,000)

The Japanese star Naomi Osaka comes in at number six thanks to her monstrous cheque of $3,000,000 from a victorious US Open campaign. Despite playing in three tournaments prior, the US Open equates to pretty much all of her yearly earnings. Osaka, named the highest-earning female athlete by Forbes, was the only entrant to have gained everything in singles competition.

5) Daniil Medvedev - $3,622,891 (including $15,221 from doubles)

Titles won: 2

Win-loss: 28-10

Biggest payout: ATP Finals ($1,564,000)

After an incredible run of form in the back end of 2020, the Russian Daniil Medvedev starts off the top five. A sensational November, in which he defeated seven top 10 contenders on the way to claiming Paris and ATP titles, saw him rocket up the ranks in terms of both seeding and finances.

4) Rafael Nadal – $3,881,202 (including $25,075 from doubles)

Titles won: 2

Win-loss: 27-7

Biggest payout: French Open ($1,768,468)

Despite competing in a lowly seven tournaments this year, the world No.2 and King of Clay Rafa Nadal still performed as expected, picking up the Roland Garros title for an unprecedented 13th time. His ranking is also aided by a consistent year, reaching no less than the quarter-finals in each tournament he competed in.

3) Sofia Kenin – $4,302,970 (including $115,389 from doubles)

Titles won: 2

Win-loss: 23-8

Biggest Payout: Australian Open ($2,854,381)

The highest doubles earner in the list, Sofia Lenin’s top performances in major tournaments saw her win the Australian Open and also reach the final last month, earning an incredible $3,794,432 from these two runs alone.

2) Dominic Thiem – $6,030,756 (including $5,880 from doubles)

Titles won: 1

Win-loss: 29-9

Biggest payout: US Open ($3,000,000)

The $3,000,000 earned from his memorable US Open victory, overturning a two-set deficit against Zverev to claim his first ever major title, equates to just under half of his 2020 earnings. A continuation of form could see him rise into the all-time top 10, being only $124,000 behind Marin Cilic at present.

1) Novak Djokovic – $6,511,233 (including $76,075 from doubles)

Titles won: 4

Win-loss record: 41-5

Biggest payout: Australian Open ($4,120,000 in Australian dollars)

No surprises here, with the supreme Serb Novak Djokovic coming out on top once again following four more title wins at the Australian Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Cincinnati Masters and Italian Open. The gap to Thiem could’ve been even bigger if it wasn’t for the unfortunate and bizarre US Open disqualification after he mistakenly hit a line-judge with a ball. The current top dog in men’s tennis holds the record for most money earned by a tennis player ($145.6 million).

