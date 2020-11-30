The United States men's national team (USMNT) is in pretty good hands at the moment.

Manager Gregg Berhalter has a plethora of talented players operating in Europe's top five leagues to pick from, including Christian Pulisic, Giovani Reyna and Sergino Dest.

The latter is already shining at Barcelona after a summer move from Ajax, but Dest is far from the only American player on the Blaugrana's books making a mark in 2020/21.

Nineteen-year-old winger Konrad de la Fuente has made his senior debut for both Barcelona and the USMNT this season.

He's a serious talent and for quite some time now, Barca fans have been crying out for the teenage sensation to feature more regularly in the first-team, especially with Ansu Fati now injured.

Those cries will only intensify this week after footage of Konrad's masterclass in Barcelona B's 2-1 win over Lleida on Sunday surfaced on social media. You can watch for yourself below.

As individual highlight videos go, this one is an absolute belter!

Konrad's highlights vs Lleida

On 0:50, the 19-year-old embarks on one of the best solo runs we've seen in quite some time and had he finished the chance, it would have been a Puskas-worthy goal.

Konrad did get himself on the scoresheet in the second-half, the Florida-born winger firing an unstoppable shot into the bottom left-hand corner from outside the box.

The Lleida defenders just couldn't live with him and fans were evidently impressed after watching the American's eye-catching highlights.

One replied: "This guy is a MAN POSSESSED! He looks like he deserves and NEEDS first team minutes... He’s a man amongst boys in this clip."

Another quipped: "Impressive stuff. The confidence is strong."

Surely it's only a matter of time until we see Konrad start a game for the Barcelona first-team, right?

Especially given the club's busy schedule and the fact that they've qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League with two games to spare.

