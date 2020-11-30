Anyone that plays FIFA will understand just how hard FUT Champions is.

The game mode consists of 30 games per-week, with better rewards given for how many games you win.

It's hard enough to qualify for a weekend league.

But, even if you do get the 2000 points required, every game is tough with everyone sweating to get as many wins as they can.

But one FIFA player who has found FUT Champions a piece of cake is 14-year-old, Anders Vejrgang.

Vejrgang, who comes from Denmark, has featured in all seven weekend league's so far.

And he is yet to lose a game. Yep, he has won 210 games and lost none.

In last weekend's tournament, the RB Leipzig eSports player won all 30 games having scored over 200 goals. That's just fewer than six goals per-game.

Imagine being that talented at just 14 years old.

You can view the team he used for the most recent weekend league below:

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen - 90

RB: Gianluca Zambrotta - 86 (Icon)

CB: Raphael Varane - 86

CB: Ferland Mendy - 83

LB: Paolo Maldini - 88 (Icon)

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90 (Icon)

RM: George Best - 88 (Icon)

LM: Kylian Mbappe - 90

CAM: Patrick Vieira - 88 (Icon)

CAM: Ronaldo - 94 (Icon)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo - 92

Wow. What a team. The first thing that stands out is just how quick his side is.

He's got Mendy playing centre-back, which goes to show just how important he believes pace to be.

But even if the game isn't going his way, he has the likes of Player of the Month Son Heung-min and Didier Drogba to bring off the bench.

Of course, his team is insane, but you must be an absolutely incredible player to go 210-0 in FUT Champions.

Vejrgang is beatable, though. He's played 406 Ultimate Team games on FIFA 21. He's won 370 of them, lost 29 and drawn seven.

Unfortunately, he is unable to compete in professional FIFA tournaments due to his age.

You have to be 16 to participate professionally, meaning Vejrgang will have to wait another two years to be eligible.

Nevertheless, due to his incredible record on FUT Champions, Vejrgang could be considered one of the best players in the world right now, if not the best.

