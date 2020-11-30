Leeds United news: Ridiculous attacking stat emerges

Leeds United's return to top-flight football was always likely to be dramatic.

Even behind closed doors, the Premier League are feeling the effects of having the Yorkshire giants back in the top flight after so long away, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City already involved in barnstorming games with the Whites.

Clearly, the defence has been issue this season given the fact Marcelo Bielsa's side have recorded the joint-second highest number in the division, though defending does appear to be an issue Premier League-wide at the moment.

Indeed, even champions Liverpool have let in the same amount (17) along with early-season pace setters Everton.

What defines Leeds, however, is their ability going forward.

According to Statman Dave, no Premier League side have created more chances from open play than Bielsa's side with 103. Considering they've gone away to Anfield and Goodison Park, as well as having played Arsenal and Manchester City at home, that is seriously impressive.

Last season's key creator Pablo Hernandez is also struggling to get into the starting XI, highlighting the strength Leeds have creatively.

Looking at SofaScore, Jack Harrison leads the way in terms of big chances created with 4, with the likes of Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski chipping in with 3 each - speaking to the importance placed on full-backs in a Bielsa system.

With favourable fixtures against the more defensively-minded West Ham and Newcastle up next before a dramatic trip to Old Trafford, there's every chance Leeds could be way out ahead in this metric by the time they play their big rivals Manchester United.

It took a long time but the Premier League are feeling the effects of Leeds United. And that's without the famous Elland Road crowd.

