Celtic manager news: Neil Lennon talks reported after Ross County loss

Celtic's dramatic loss to Ross County at home brought an end to their 35-game domestic cup game victory and the first time they've been knocked out of one since David Cameron was Prime Minster.

A hugely impressive run no doubt but the reversal in their own backyard sparked ugly scenes outside Celtic Park as players were targeted by supporters while leaving the ground.

Clearly a club in (relative) crisis, Sky Sports have reported on the issue behind the scenes.

They claim Neil Lennon is set to meet top brass at the club for talks about the current situation, only days after the last round of discussions.

For the first time since 1958, Celtic have lost four home games in a row, leading to big fan accounts such as the Celtic Star saying there was no way back for Lennon.

Kieran Devlin at The Athletic hinted at deep-rooted complacency and a club not prepared to move on with the times in the same manner some of their continental counterparts such as Ajax and Red Salzburg have.

As Ian McGarry pointed out on Friday's edition of the Transfer Window Podcast, the Celtic job takes a very specific set of skills.

Indeed, given the size of the club and the goldfish bowl nature of managing in Glasgow, suggestions Gordon Strachan could return are barely surprising.

While the Guardian note that supporters had grown tired of some of his tactics towards the end of his initial run as manager, he's clearly someone who knows Scottish football inside and out, as well as what it takes to win a title.

