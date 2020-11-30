Man United transfer news: Solskjaer's side hope to swap Eric Bailly for seven-cap colossus

Manchester United have been in good form of late.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side produced an incredible comeback on Sunday evening as they battled back from two goals down to beat Southampton.

Edinson Cavani scored the winner in stoppage-time to complete a remarkable turnaround.

That means United have now won each of their last four games.

However, despite their good form, it's obvious that United need to strengthen in January.

One of United's most problematic positions is the centre of defence.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are their first-choice centre-back partnership but neither have impressed this season.

Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are United's other options at the back but none are up to the standard required.

According to TeamTalk, it's an area that United are looking to improve in the coming months.

They write that United have made a new defender to partner Harry Maguire one of their top priorities.

And they claim that United have 'huge interest' in Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Torres is valued at £60m by the Spanish side, which United have no intention of paying.

But they are willing to include Eric Bailly in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

The Ivorian defender joined United from Villarreal in 2016. He became the first player to sign for the club in Jose Mourinho's tenure.

But Bailly has suffered numerous injuries at the club that have curtailed his progress. United now hope that Villarreal will be tempted to take him back so they can complete a deal for Torres.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

This would be a great move by United if Villarreal are keen.

Bailly is a decent defender, but he is no longer first-choice at United due to his inability to stay on the field. It's time that United cut ties with him.

Torres would be a huge upgrade. At 23 years old, he has already made seven appearances for Spain and is one of the best young defenders in the world.

He could form a brilliant partnership at the back with Maguire should he make the move to Old Trafford.

