Manchester United produced a stunning comeback against Southampton on the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse.

But United produced a spirited fightback in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes pulled one back in the 60th minute, before Edinson Cavani notched the equaliser 14 minutes later.

It looked as if the game would end in a draw with the scores level going into stoppage time.

But Cavani's brilliant header in the 92nd minute won all three points for United.

Fernandes produced yet another superb display for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

He started the fightback and it was his deflected effort that led to Cavani's equaliser.

New footage has emerged of Fernandes' reaction to Cavani's first goal and it has quickly gone viral.

Some of United's players immediately ran over to celebrate with Cavani, including Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof.

But not Fernandes. Not satisfied with just a point, the Portuguese midfielder immediately started making his way back to the half-way line and he ushered his United teammates to join him in doing so.

The clip has gone down very well with United fans, having attracted over 1.7k retweets and 8k 'likes' at the time of writing.

Many United fans have praised Fernandes and you can view some of the best reaction below.

What a mentality Fernandes has.

A team like Man United should not be celebrating a draw against Southampton.

Yes, they did well to come back from 2-0 down and they would have taken a point at half-time.

But Fernandes realised there was still 15 minutes remaining in the game and United needed nearly all of that to get the winner.

The Portuguese has only been at the club for 10 months but the impact he has had is quite incredible.

It wouldn't be surprising at all should Fernandes be given the armband on a permanent basis in the future.

