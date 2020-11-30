Edinson Cavani has been the name on everyone's lips in the past 24 hours.

The Uruguayan forward was the hero for United against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.

Cavani came off the bench at half-time and went on to assist once and score twice as United won 3-2.

But he found himself under fire for his actions on social media after the game.

The former PSG striker used the word 'negrito' on Instagram while thanking a friend. The post was available to see on his story before being taken down.

The post is now under investigation and many outlets, including the Guardian, have reported that he could face a three-match ban.

Cavani has since written a public apology.

Gary Neville was a pundit for Sky Sports on Monday evening.

And he spoke passionately about how more education needs to be put in place to stop this happening again.

"We hear the words education and training and yet football is still incapable of putting a curriculum in place for its players, for its members, for its fans that is compulsory," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Why is Edinson Cavani not subjected to diversity inclusion training and education the minute he comes into this country?

"If we truly are going to root out discrimination in this country it has to become part of the curriculum, in school and within sport.

"Every employer in the country has to enter into a diversity inclusion training programme and implement it and execute it.

"Still to this day, in football, we have banners being held, players taking the knee, wave flags in the air and wear badges on our chest, where is the education and training. This could have been prevented.

"We are still going to continue to see incidents like this where Cavani reposted that Instagram story didn't have a clue that he was doing anything wrong. And within 24 hours he is having to apologise for it.'

Neville then blamed the Premier League among other organisations for not providing sufficient training.

"The Premier League, the FA, the EFL, the LMA and the PFA," he responded when asked who is to blame. "They are all funded, they all have lots of money, put a diversity inclusion set of protocols and processes in place that are fixed that all five buy up to.

"We have five different slogans (BLM, Show Racism the Red Card, No Room for Racism, Kick it Out, Players Together) and they cannot even come together on a singular campaign on something they should be one on. At least collaborate on important issues that are societal.

"Drive it out of the game, root out discrimination and it has to be done by education and training.

"That means players and everyone that takes part in this game, including us, to bi-weekly or monthly training on diversity inclusion and why people take offence to certain words and why some people don't. If it offends someone it is a problem."

