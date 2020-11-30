Aston Villa were dramatically denied a last minute equaliser against West Ham in their Premier League clash on Monday night.

Villa were 2-1 down going into stoppage time.

Ollie Watkins, who had earlier missed a penalty, thought he had redeemed himself by grabbing the away side a point in the game's final moments.

The Englishman tapped home from close range after a lovely ball from Matt Targett.

But, after a lengthy period of time, VAR ruled that he was offside and the goal was disallowed.

Watch the moment below:

Another day, another dramatic VAR call.

I think Villa can feel very hard done by. Yes, Watkins might be marginally offside.

But the only reason why he was in an offside position was because he was being held by Angelo Ogbonna.

He tried to shrug him off and flew his arms forward to an offside position. It could actually have been a penalty in Villa's favour.

Also, why are the lines always being drawn to players' sleeves? Players almost never score with their shoulder, so why is that where the lines are drawn?

But the worst thing of it all is how long it takes for a decision to be made.

It took over two minutes for VAR to make its mind up as Villa and West Ham' players waited anxiously for the verdict.

If VAR stays, it needs to be tweaked. Because we're talking about it almost every week now and it's getting extremely tiresome.

If it doesn't change soon, then it may have to be scrapped altogether. Because football was far more enjoyable when VAR was not a thing.

The Hammers have now moved up to fifth with the win. They are just four points behind joint-leaders Tottenham and Liverpool.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are two points back from West Ham in 10th.

