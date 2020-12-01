Aston Villa were defeated 2-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday evening.

David Moyes' side took the lead after just two minutes as Angelo Ogbonna climbed highest to power home from a corner.

Villa were level shortly after through Jack Grealish.

The English midfielder's effort from 25 yards found its way past Lukasz Fabianski after a slight deflection.

Moyes sent on Said Benrahma at half-time and the Algerian made an instant impact. It was his cross that was flicked into the net by Jarrod Bowen within a minute of the restart.

Villa pushed for an equaliser and they were given a golden opportunity when they were handed a penalty.

Ollie Watkins stepped up but he spurned the chance as his effort cannoned off the bar.

The Englishman thought he had redeemed himself with a last minute equaliser, only for VAR to controversially rule the goal out for offside.

Grealish was at the centre of attention once again on Monday evening.

The England winger is a superb player but he lets himself down at time with play-acting.

And he produced a quite embarrassing dive during the 90 minutes.

Pablo Fornals looked to have caught Grealish with the faintest of touches when the two clashed.

Grealish waited a second or two before embarrassingly hurling himself to the ground.

Watch the moment below:

Really, Jack?

Grealish is one of the Premier League's best players at the moment. I'm one of his biggest fans, but his brilliance is sometimes overshadowed by his antics on the pitch.

He's let himself down massively here.

He's thought that he can get Fornals sent off and he's decided to cheat in order to do so.

The Villa star has actually gone down holding the wrong leg, which makes his actions even more absurd.

Fornals got booked for this and that's absolutely crazy.

Grealish may well look back at this moment from the game and be embarrassed. He should be.

News Now - Sport News